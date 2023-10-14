Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODO) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.13

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, October 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th.

Gladstone Commercial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.2% per year over the last three years.

Get Gladstone Commercial alerts:

Gladstone Commercial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOODO opened at $17.50 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.18 and a 200 day moving average of $17.25. Gladstone Commercial has a one year low of $14.88 and a one year high of $22.73.

About Gladstone Commercial

gladstone commercial corporation is a publicly traded reit (nasdaq: good) that invests in single tenant and anchored multi-tenant net leased industrial, office and, to a lesser extent, medical properties nationwide. we also invest alongside developers in build-to-suit transactions where a tenant requires a new building.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Commercial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Commercial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.