Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) Announces $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, October 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th.

Gladstone Investment has a payout ratio of 91.4% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect Gladstone Investment to earn $1.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 91.4%.

Gladstone Investment stock opened at $12.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.79 and a 200-day moving average of $13.07. The firm has a market cap of $426.75 million, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.40. Gladstone Investment has a 1-year low of $12.11 and a 1-year high of $14.64.

Gladstone Investment ( NASDAQ:GAIN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). Gladstone Investment had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 49.23%. The firm had revenue of $20.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.19 million. Research analysts forecast that Gladstone Investment will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Gladstone Investment news, President David A. R. Dullum bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.39 per share, with a total value of $66,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now owns 149,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,007,375.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GAIN. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Gladstone Investment by 103.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,037 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Gladstone Investment by 217.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,766 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Institutional investors own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gladstone Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Gladstone Investment Corporation is business development company, specializes in lower middle market, mature stage, buyouts; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

