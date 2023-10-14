Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) Announces $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, October 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th.
Gladstone Investment has a payout ratio of 91.4% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect Gladstone Investment to earn $1.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 91.4%.
Gladstone Investment Trading Down 0.1 %
Gladstone Investment stock opened at $12.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.79 and a 200-day moving average of $13.07. The firm has a market cap of $426.75 million, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.40. Gladstone Investment has a 1-year low of $12.11 and a 1-year high of $14.64.
In other Gladstone Investment news, President David A. R. Dullum bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.39 per share, with a total value of $66,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now owns 149,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,007,375.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GAIN. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Gladstone Investment by 103.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,037 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Gladstone Investment by 217.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,766 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Institutional investors own 11.55% of the company’s stock.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gladstone Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.
Gladstone Investment Corporation is business development company, specializes in lower middle market, mature stage, buyouts; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.
