Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, October 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be given a dividend of 0.0464 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th.

Gladstone Land has raised its dividend by an average of 0.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. Gladstone Land has a payout ratio of -161.8% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Gladstone Land to earn $0.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.55 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 87.3%.

Get Gladstone Land alerts:

Gladstone Land Trading Down 1.4 %

LAND opened at $14.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $506.03 million, a P/E ratio of -45.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.18 and its 200-day moving average is $15.93. Gladstone Land has a 52-week low of $13.57 and a 52-week high of $22.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Institutional Trading of Gladstone Land

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LAND. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Land in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Land in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Land in the third quarter worth $39,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Land in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Gladstone Land in the second quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors own 45.43% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gladstone Land in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LAND

Gladstone Land Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 169 farms, comprised of approximately 116,000 acres in 15 different states and over 45,000 acre-feet of banked water in California, valued at a total of approximately $1.6 billion.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.