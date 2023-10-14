Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LANDM) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.10 Per Share

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LANDM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, October 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be given a dividend of 0.1042 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th. This is a positive change from Gladstone Land’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

Gladstone Land Stock Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ LANDM opened at $23.72 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.70. Gladstone Land has a 12-month low of $22.57 and a 12-month high of $24.50.

Gladstone Land Company Profile

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 169 farms, comprised of approximately 116,000 acres in 15 different states and over 45,000 acre-feet of banked water in California, valued at a total of approximately $1.6 billion.

