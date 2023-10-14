Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LANDM) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.10 Per Share

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LANDM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, October 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be given a dividend of 0.1042 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th. This is a positive change from Gladstone Land’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.
Gladstone Land Stock Up 0.0 %
NASDAQ LANDM opened at $23.72 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.70. Gladstone Land has a 12-month low of $22.57 and a 12-month high of $24.50.
