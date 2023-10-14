Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LANDO) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.13

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LANDO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, October 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th.
Gladstone Land Price Performance
Shares of Gladstone Land stock opened at $17.34 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.85. Gladstone Land has a 52-week low of $16.85 and a 52-week high of $25.58.
About Gladstone Land
