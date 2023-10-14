Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LANDP) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.13

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LANDP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, October 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th.
Gladstone Land Price Performance
Shares of LANDP stock opened at $17.17 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.88. Gladstone Land has a 12-month low of $15.90 and a 12-month high of $21.50.
Gladstone Land Company Profile
