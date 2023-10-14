Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.06

Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ:GLBS – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.06 and traded as high as $2.21. Globus Maritime shares last traded at $2.15, with a volume of 96,573 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Globus Maritime in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.10 million, a P/E ratio of 17.23 and a beta of -0.22.

Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 12th. The shipping company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.09. Globus Maritime had a return on equity of 1.51% and a net margin of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $7.84 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Globus Maritime during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Globus Maritime by 733.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 235,499 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 207,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Globus Maritime in the second quarter worth about $629,000. 2.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Globus Maritime Limited, an integrated dry bulk shipping company, provides marine transportation services worldwide. It owns, operates, and manages a fleet of dry bulk vessels that transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, cement, alumina, and other dry bulk cargoes. As of March 20, 2023, the company's fleet include nine vessels with a total carrying capacity of 626,257 deadweight tonnage.

