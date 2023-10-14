Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Shares Sold by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. decreased its position in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 109,660 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 436 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned 0.11% of Globus Medical worth $6,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Globus Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Globus Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in Globus Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Globus Medical by 109.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 503 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Globus Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GMED shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Globus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Globus Medical in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on Globus Medical from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Globus Medical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.50.

Globus Medical Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of GMED opened at $53.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.08. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.78 and a 12-month high of $80.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.10.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical device company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $291.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.54 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 18.63% and a return on equity of 12.13%. Globus Medical’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Globus Medical Profile

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

