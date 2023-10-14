Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) Receives $13.75 Average PT from Analysts

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the five analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.83.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Gold Fields from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Gold Fields from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Gold Fields from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 18th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Gold Fields Trading Up 6.3 %
NYSE:GFI opened at $14.01 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.99. Gold Fields has a one year low of $7.28 and a one year high of $17.78.
Gold Fields Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a $0.1711 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th.
About Gold Fields
Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in nine operating mines, as well as gold mineral reserves and mineral resources. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.
