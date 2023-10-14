Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) Receives $13.75 Average PT from Analysts

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the five analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.83.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Gold Fields from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Gold Fields from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Gold Fields from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 18th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GFI. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Gold Fields by 100.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Gold Fields by 900.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Gold Fields during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Gold Fields during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Chiron Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Gold Fields during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GFI opened at $14.01 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.99. Gold Fields has a one year low of $7.28 and a one year high of $17.78.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a $0.1711 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th.

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in nine operating mines, as well as gold mineral reserves and mineral resources. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

