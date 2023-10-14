Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Separately, JMP Securities lowered their price target on Golden Entertainment from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.60.

Golden Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of GDEN stock opened at $33.61 on Friday. Golden Entertainment has a 1-year low of $32.41 and a 1-year high of $47.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.54 and its 200 day moving average is $39.77. The company has a market cap of $970.12 million, a P/E ratio of 21.27 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.96.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $286.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.33 million. Golden Entertainment had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 4.36%. Research analysts predict that Golden Entertainment will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Golden Entertainment by 161.5% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 561.1% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 82.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. 66.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Golden Entertainment

Golden Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and operation of a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Nevada Casino Resorts, Nevada Locals Casinos, Maryland Casino Resort, Nevada Taverns, and Distributed Gaming.

