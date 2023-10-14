Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday.

Separately, JMP Securities cut their price target on Golden Entertainment from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $50.60.

Golden Entertainment Price Performance

NASDAQ GDEN opened at $33.61 on Friday. Golden Entertainment has a twelve month low of $32.41 and a twelve month high of $47.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $970.12 million, a PE ratio of 21.27 and a beta of 2.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.77.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $286.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.33 million. Golden Entertainment had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 13.74%. Research analysts anticipate that Golden Entertainment will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Golden Entertainment Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Golden Entertainment

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $584,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in Golden Entertainment by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 6,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Golden Entertainment by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 4,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Golden Entertainment by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 4,344 shares during the last quarter. 66.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Golden Entertainment

Golden Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and operation of a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Nevada Casino Resorts, Nevada Locals Casinos, Maryland Casino Resort, Nevada Taverns, and Distributed Gaming.

