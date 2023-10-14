Good Energy Group (LON:GOOD) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $188.04

Good Energy Group PLC (LON:GOOD – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 188.04 ($2.30) and traded as low as GBX 188 ($2.30). Good Energy Group shares last traded at GBX 196 ($2.40), with a volume of 202,208 shares traded.

Good Energy Group Trading Up 7.1 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 176.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 188.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.39. The company has a market capitalization of £35.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.00 and a beta of 0.58.

Good Energy Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 28th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.52%. Good Energy Group’s payout ratio is 250.00%.

Good Energy Group Company Profile

Good Energy Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, generation, and sale of electricity from renewable sources in the United Kingdom. The company generates electric power by wind turbine and solar panels. It also sells gas; and provides services related to micro-renewable generation, as well as offers EV market data services.

