Grainger (LON:GRI) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $241.87

Grainger plc (LON:GRI – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 241.87 ($2.96) and traded as high as GBX 248 ($3.04). Grainger shares last traded at GBX 240.40 ($2.94), with a volume of 881,057 shares traded.

Separately, Barclays upgraded Grainger to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 250 ($3.06) to GBX 270 ($3.30) in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.73, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 236.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 241.81. The firm has a market cap of £1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 1,112.38, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.73.

Grainger plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides private rental homes in the United Kingdom. It also provides property and asset management services. Grainger plc was formerly known as Grainger Trust Plc and changed the name to Grainger Plc in March 2007. The company was incorporated in 1912 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

