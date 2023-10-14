Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) Hits New 12-Month Low at $6.01

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.01 and last traded at $6.02, with a volume of 693129 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GTN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Gray Television in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Gray Television in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Gray Television from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gray Television in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Gray Television in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Gray Television presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.80.

Get Gray Television alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Gray Television

Gray Television Stock Up 0.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of $580.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.61 and its 200 day moving average is $7.88.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.09. Gray Television had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The business had revenue of $813.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gray Television, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Gray Television Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Gray Television’s payout ratio is 13.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director T L. Elder sold 3,793 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.36, for a total value of $39,295.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,513.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gray Television

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Gray Television by 0.8% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 113,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Gray Television by 219.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Gray Television by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 30,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Gray Television by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 73,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gray Television by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the period. 77.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gray Television Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcasting company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. It also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX, as well as various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Circle, Antenna TV, Telemundo, and Cozi; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gray Television Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gray Television and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.