Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decrease of 58.8% from the September 15th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Great Elm Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Great Elm Group by 14.1% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 7,504 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Great Elm Group by 2.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 732,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after buying an additional 17,076 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Great Elm Group by 41.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 67,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Great Elm Group during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Great Elm Group during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.34% of the company’s stock.

Great Elm Group Trading Down 4.0 %

GEG traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,190. Great Elm Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.85 and a fifty-two week high of $2.49. The stock has a market cap of $58.22 million, a PE ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.07 and its 200-day moving average is $2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 16.69 and a quick ratio of 16.69.

Great Elm Group Company Profile

Great Elm Group, Inc operates as a asset management company. The company engages in credit, real estate, and finance businesses. It is also involved in business development related activities and offers investment management services. The company was formerly known as Great Elm Capital Group, Inc and changed its name to Great Elm Group, Inc in December 2020.

