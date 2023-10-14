Greencoat Renewables (LON:GRP) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.89

Greencoat Renewables PLC (LON:GRP – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.89 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.91 ($0.01), with a volume of 120901 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.91 ($0.01).

Greencoat Renewables Price Performance

The company has a market cap of £10.24 million, a P/E ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a quick ratio of 15.30, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.97 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1.03.

Greencoat Renewables Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a dividend of €0.02 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. Greencoat Renewables’s payout ratio is presently 4,615.38%.

Greencoat Renewables Company Profile

Greencoat Renewables PLC invests in, acquires, operates, and manages wind farms in France, Finland, Sweden, and Spain. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 25 wind farms with an aggregate generating capacity of 800 megawatts. It also invests in solar generation assets. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

