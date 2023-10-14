Greencore Group’s (GNC) House Stock Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Greencore Group (LON:GNC – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

LON:GNC opened at GBX 88.80 ($1.09) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.35, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 80.52 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 80.90. Greencore Group has a 1-year low of GBX 60.15 ($0.74) and a 1-year high of GBX 94.05 ($1.15). The company has a market capitalization of £429.30 million, a PE ratio of 1,776.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 1.25.

Greencore Group Company Profile

Greencore Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of convenience food products primarily in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It provides various products, including sandwiches, salads, sushi, chilled snacking, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, and frozen Yorkshire Puddings.

