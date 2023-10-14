Greencore Group’s (GNC) House Stock Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Greencore Group (LON:GNC – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.
Greencore Group Stock Up 2.3 %
LON:GNC opened at GBX 88.80 ($1.09) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.35, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 80.52 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 80.90. Greencore Group has a 1-year low of GBX 60.15 ($0.74) and a 1-year high of GBX 94.05 ($1.15). The company has a market capitalization of £429.30 million, a PE ratio of 1,776.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 1.25.
Greencore Group Company Profile
