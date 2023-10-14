Grupo Financiero Banorte (OTCMKTS:GBOOF) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $8.51

Shares of Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOF – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.51 and traded as low as $8.45. Grupo Financiero Banorte shares last traded at $8.45, with a volume of 1,146 shares.

Grupo Financiero Banorte Trading Up 0.7 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.51.

About Grupo Financiero Banorte

Grupo Financiero Banorte, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services in Mexico. The company offers payroll accounts and credit cards; car, mortgage, payroll, and personal credit banorte; and savings and investment products. It also provides insurance products, including life, home, auto, health, savings, credit card, mobile equipment, and mortgage credit insurance; foreign exchange services; and online and mobile banking services.

Further Reading

