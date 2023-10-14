Grupo Nutresa S. A. (OTCMKTS:GCHOY) Announces Dividend of $0.02

Grupo Nutresa S. A. (OTCMKTS:GCHOY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, October 13th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.0201 per share on Monday, November 27th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 6th.

Grupo Nutresa S. A. Stock Performance

Shares of Grupo Nutresa S. A. stock opened at C$9.41 on Friday. Grupo Nutresa S. A. has a fifty-two week low of C$9.10 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$10.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$10.45.

About Grupo Nutresa S. A.

Grupo Nutresa S. A. operates in the food industry primarily in Colombia and Latin America. The company produces and sells cold cuts, matured meats, sausages, canned vegetables, ready-to-eat dishes, and mushrooms; and biscuits, cookies flavored, creamed, and wafers cookies, as well as crackers. It also produces and sells chocolate candies, chocolate drinks, milk modifiers, and cereal bars and nuts; and instant cold beverages, tea, juices, coffee, pastas, snacks, edible oils, soups, and desserts, as well as roasted ground, instant powdered, granulated, and lyophilized coffee, and extracts and coffee blends.

