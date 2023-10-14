Grupo Nutresa S. A. (OTCMKTS:GCHOY) Announces Dividend of $0.02

Grupo Nutresa S. A. (OTCMKTS:GCHOY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, October 13th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.0201 per share on Monday, November 27th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 6th.
Grupo Nutresa S. A. Stock Performance
Shares of Grupo Nutresa S. A. stock opened at C$9.41 on Friday. Grupo Nutresa S. A. has a fifty-two week low of C$9.10 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$10.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$10.45.
About Grupo Nutresa S. A.
