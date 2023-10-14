Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.’s (TV) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Benchmark

Benchmark reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on TV. Bank of America upgraded Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their target price for the company from $5.00 to $4.70 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a hold rating for the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $6.00 to $3.40 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $7.05.

Get Grupo Televisa S.A.B. alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Trading Down 3.5 %

TV opened at $2.76 on Friday. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a 52 week low of $2.73 and a 52 week high of $6.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. had a negative return on equity of 9.55% and a negative net margin of 17.11%. On average, equities analysts expect that Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dodge & Cox increased its position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 65,012,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,918,000 after acquiring an additional 164,000 shares during the period. Alua Capital Management LP increased its position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Alua Capital Management LP now owns 10,508,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,000 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 273.0% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,265,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,016,000 after purchasing an additional 6,781,893 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 8,839,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,349,000 after purchasing an additional 729,518 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,810,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,924 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.47% of the company’s stock.

About Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.

(Get Free Report)

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking Mexico and internationally. It operates through three segments: Cable, Sky, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system that provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription services, as well as sales local and national advertising services; and telecommunication facilities, which offers data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Televisa S.A.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Televisa S.A.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.