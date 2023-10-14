Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG.A) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $42.31

Guardian Capital Group Ltd. (TSE:GCG.A – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$42.31 and traded as low as C$41.25. Guardian Capital Group shares last traded at C$41.65, with a volume of 2,700 shares.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on GCG.A shares. CIBC increased their target price on Guardian Capital Group from C$49.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Guardian Capital Group from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th.
Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada, the United Kingdom, the United States, and the Caribbean. It manages institutional assets for pension plans, insurers, foundations, endowments, third-party mutual funds, and ETFs; and provides private wealth management services to individuals, families, and charitable organizations.
