H2O Innovation (CVE:HEO) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.38

Shares of H2O Innovation Inc. (CVE:HEO – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.38 and traded as low as C$2.33. H2O Innovation shares last traded at C$2.38, with a volume of 23,314 shares trading hands.

Several research firms recently commented on HEO. National Bankshares raised their target price on H2O Innovation from C$3.25 to C$4.25 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of H2O Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “tender” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$3.25 to C$4.25 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Pi Financial upped their price objective on shares of H2O Innovation from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Cormark raised their target price on H2O Innovation from C$4.00 to C$4.20 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Desjardins cut H2O Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “tender” rating and set a C$4.25 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$4.06.

The firm has a market cap of C$214.22 million and a PE ratio of 68.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.38 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.03.

H2O Innovation Inc designs and provides integrated water treatment solutions based on membrane filtration technology. The company operates through three segments: Water Technologies and Services, Specialty Products, and Operation and Maintenance Services. It offers membrane filtration technology for municipal, industrial, energy, and natural resources end-users; and aftersales services, as well as digital solutions to monitor and optimize water treatment plants.

