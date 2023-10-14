H2O Innovation (CVE:HEO) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.38

Shares of H2O Innovation Inc. (CVE:HEO – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.38 and traded as low as C$2.33. H2O Innovation shares last traded at C$2.38, with a volume of 23,314 shares trading hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms recently commented on HEO. National Bankshares raised their target price on H2O Innovation from C$3.25 to C$4.25 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of H2O Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “tender” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$3.25 to C$4.25 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Pi Financial upped their price objective on shares of H2O Innovation from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Cormark raised their target price on H2O Innovation from C$4.00 to C$4.20 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Desjardins cut H2O Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “tender” rating and set a C$4.25 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$4.06.
Read Our Latest Research Report on HEO
H2O Innovation Stock Performance
H2O Innovation Company Profile
H2O Innovation Inc designs and provides integrated water treatment solutions based on membrane filtration technology. The company operates through three segments: Water Technologies and Services, Specialty Products, and Operation and Maintenance Services. It offers membrane filtration technology for municipal, industrial, energy, and natural resources end-users; and aftersales services, as well as digital solutions to monitor and optimize water treatment plants.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than H2O Innovation
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/9 – 10/13
- How to Invest in the Healthcare Sector
- What BlackRock’s Earnings Tell You About The Stock Market Tide
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile Well Positioned Lithium Stock
Receive News & Ratings for H2O Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H2O Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.