Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Purchased by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,042 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after buying an additional 1,627 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $1,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 1,675.0% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Halliburton in the first quarter valued at $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the first quarter worth about $1,241,250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Insider Activity at Halliburton

In other news, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 3,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $147,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,762 shares in the company, valued at $1,950,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 3,684 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $147,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,950,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 99,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $3,974,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 719,818 shares in the company, valued at $28,792,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 167,227 shares of company stock worth $6,807,455 in the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Halliburton from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. HSBC lowered their price target on shares of Halliburton from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on HAL

Halliburton Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE HAL opened at $42.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.13. Halliburton has a one year low of $27.84 and a one year high of $43.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.14.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Halliburton had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 10.98%. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.53%.

About Halliburton

(Free Report)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.