Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc Has $7.17 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,846 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 4.8% of Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $7,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VOT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 143,970.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 207,243,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,254,116,000 after acquiring an additional 207,099,787 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $67,166,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $42,324,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $35,857,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 199.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 127,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,001,000 after acquiring an additional 85,184 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOT traded down $1.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $193.83. 113,120 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,678. The company’s 50 day moving average is $199.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $165.70 and a 52 week high of $215.18.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

