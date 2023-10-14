Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc Invests $926,000 in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,164 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $926,000. United Parcel Service comprises about 0.6% of Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 216.0% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 205.0% during the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UPS. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $204.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.96.

United Parcel Service Stock Down 0.2 %

UPS stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $155.08. The stock had a trading volume of 2,759,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,309,551. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $150.54 and a one year high of $197.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $163.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.19. The company has a market capitalization of $132.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.09.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.04 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 51.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 9.37 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 56.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Parcel Service

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total value of $3,919,052.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $171.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

