HashiCorp’s (HCP) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $36.00 target price on the stock.
Several other research analysts have also recently commented on HCP. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of HashiCorp from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HashiCorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of HashiCorp from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of HashiCorp in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup restated a neutral rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of HashiCorp in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, HashiCorp currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $34.40.
HashiCorp Stock Down 0.7 %
HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.04. HashiCorp had a negative net margin of 44.42% and a negative return on equity of 19.94%. The company had revenue of $143.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.37 million. Equities analysts anticipate that HashiCorp will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Buying and Selling at HashiCorp
In related news, Director Sigal Zarmi sold 4,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $121,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $947,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Sigal Zarmi sold 4,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $121,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $947,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Mcjannet sold 38,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total transaction of $892,942.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 176,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,065,888.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 342,734 shares of company stock valued at $8,732,161. Corporate insiders own 26.13% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On HashiCorp
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCP. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in HashiCorp by 167.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of HashiCorp by 149.7% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of HashiCorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of HashiCorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of HashiCorp by 188.1% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the period. 45.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About HashiCorp
HashiCorp, Inc provides multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Terraform, an infrastructure provisioning product that applies an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; and Vault, a secrets management and data protection product, which enables security teams to apply policies based on application and user identity to govern access to credentials and secure sensitive data.
