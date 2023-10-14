HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST)

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

AQST has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 22nd.

NASDAQ AQST opened at $1.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.76 million, a P/E ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 2.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.72. Aquestive Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.72 and a 12 month high of $2.69.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.76 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aquestive Therapeutics will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AQST. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 3,475.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,226,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192,100 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 326.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,108,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 848,584 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $666,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $449,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $267,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.91% of the company’s stock.

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery; and Azstarys, a once-daily product for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.

