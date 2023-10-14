HC Wainwright Trims Enthusiast Gaming (NASDAQ:EGLX) Target Price to $2.00

Enthusiast Gaming (NASDAQ:EGLX – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by HC Wainwright from $3.00 to $2.00 in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of Enthusiast Gaming stock opened at $0.32 on Friday. Enthusiast Gaming has a twelve month low of $0.29 and a twelve month high of $1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 1.23.
Enthusiast Gaming (NASDAQ:EGLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). The business had revenue of $31.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.11 million. Enthusiast Gaming had a negative net margin of 36.42% and a negative return on equity of 18.68%. Analysts forecast that Enthusiast Gaming will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.
Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc, an integrated gaming entertainment company, engages in the media, content, entertainment, and esports businesses in Canada, the United States, England and Wales, and internationally. The company owns and operates video-gaming expo; owns and manages esports teams for various games comprising Apex Legends, Rocket League, World of Warcraft, Call of Duty: Mobile, Rainbow Six Siege, PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds, Call of Duty: Warzone, Super Smash Bros: Melee, and Super Smash Bros: Ultimate; and produces and programs approximately 20 weekly shows across advertising-based video on demand (AVOD) and over-the-top (OTT) channels, as well as represents approximately 500 gaming influencers on YouTube and Twitch.
