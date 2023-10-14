HC Wainwright Trims Enthusiast Gaming (NASDAQ:EGLX) Target Price to $2.00

Enthusiast Gaming (NASDAQ:EGLX – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by HC Wainwright from $3.00 to $2.00 in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Enthusiast Gaming Price Performance

Shares of Enthusiast Gaming stock opened at $0.32 on Friday. Enthusiast Gaming has a twelve month low of $0.29 and a twelve month high of $1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 1.23.

Get Enthusiast Gaming alerts:

Enthusiast Gaming (NASDAQ:EGLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). The business had revenue of $31.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.11 million. Enthusiast Gaming had a negative net margin of 36.42% and a negative return on equity of 18.68%. Analysts forecast that Enthusiast Gaming will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enthusiast Gaming

Enthusiast Gaming Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Enthusiast Gaming during the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Enthusiast Gaming by 1,374.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 74,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 69,305 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Enthusiast Gaming by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 40,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 14,021 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enthusiast Gaming in the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Enthusiast Gaming by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 149,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 23,667 shares during the last quarter. 4.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc, an integrated gaming entertainment company, engages in the media, content, entertainment, and esports businesses in Canada, the United States, England and Wales, and internationally. The company owns and operates video-gaming expo; owns and manages esports teams for various games comprising Apex Legends, Rocket League, World of Warcraft, Call of Duty: Mobile, Rainbow Six Siege, PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds, Call of Duty: Warzone, Super Smash Bros: Melee, and Super Smash Bros: Ultimate; and produces and programs approximately 20 weekly shows across advertising-based video on demand (AVOD) and over-the-top (OTT) channels, as well as represents approximately 500 gaming influencers on YouTube and Twitch.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enthusiast Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enthusiast Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.