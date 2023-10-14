Head-To-Head Analysis: CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) & TKO Group (NYSE:TKO)

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI – Get Free Report) and TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for CuriosityStream and TKO Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CuriosityStream 0 0 2 0 3.00 TKO Group 0 0 5 0 3.00

CuriosityStream currently has a consensus price target of $2.75, suggesting a potential upside of 310.45%. TKO Group has a consensus price target of $115.25, suggesting a potential upside of 48.46%. Given CuriosityStream’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe CuriosityStream is more favorable than TKO Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Risk and Volatility

7.1% of CuriosityStream shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.3% of TKO Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 55.4% of CuriosityStream shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 38.9% of TKO Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

CuriosityStream has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TKO Group has a beta of 1.16, indicating that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares CuriosityStream and TKO Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CuriosityStream -56.88% -31.80% -24.28% TKO Group 12.65% 34.50% 15.35%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CuriosityStream and TKO Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CuriosityStream $78.04 million 0.46 -$50.92 million ($0.71) -0.94 TKO Group $1.22 billion 5.27 $195.59 million $2.04 38.05

TKO Group has higher revenue and earnings than CuriosityStream. CuriosityStream is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TKO Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

TKO Group beats CuriosityStream on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CuriosityStream

CuriosityStream Inc. operates as a factual content streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through direct subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms accessible by internet connected devices, or indirectly via distribution partners who deliver CuriosityStream content via distributor's platform or system, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, content licensing, brand sponsorship and advertising, talks and courses, and partner bulk sales. It offers streaming content through devices, including televisions, set-top boxes, computers, streaming media players, game consoles, and mobile devices. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Silver Spring, Maryland.

About TKO Group

TKO Group Holdings, Inc. operates as a sports and entertainment company. It operates through four segments: Media and Content, Live Events, Sponsorships, and Consumer Products Licensing. The company produces live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form video content across various platforms, including broadcast, pay television, and streaming, as well as digital and social media across approximately 170 countries. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets. The company engages in the corporate sponsorships and advertising business, which offers sale of in-venue and in-broadcast advertising assets, content product integration, and digital impressions. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. is based in New York, New York. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. is a subsidiary of Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc.

