Head-To-Head Comparison: Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL) versus Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE)

Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL – Get Free Report) and Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Sunlight Financial and Greenidge Generation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sunlight Financial -357.97% -13.88% -10.34% Greenidge Generation -240.53% -246.82% -39.85%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Sunlight Financial and Greenidge Generation, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sunlight Financial 0 2 0 0 2.00 Greenidge Generation 1 0 0 0 1.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Sunlight Financial currently has a consensus price target of $33.00, suggesting a potential upside of 6,126.42%. Greenidge Generation has a consensus price target of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 436.19%. Given Sunlight Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sunlight Financial is more favorable than Greenidge Generation.

26.6% of Sunlight Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.0% of Greenidge Generation shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.5% of Sunlight Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 40.5% of Greenidge Generation shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sunlight Financial and Greenidge Generation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sunlight Financial $98.51 million 0.04 -$315.85 million ($93.20) -0.01 Greenidge Generation $67.77 million 0.40 -$271.07 million ($41.47) -0.09

Greenidge Generation has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sunlight Financial. Greenidge Generation is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sunlight Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Sunlight Financial has a beta of 3, meaning that its stock price is 200% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Greenidge Generation has a beta of 3.8, meaning that its stock price is 280% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Sunlight Financial beats Greenidge Generation on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sunlight Financial

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. operates a business-to-business-to-consumer technology-enabled point-of-sale financing platform in the United States. Its platform is used to provide secured and unsecured loans for homeowners originated by third-party lenders to purchase and install residential solar energy systems, and other home improvements. The company serves residential solar contractors. Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

About Greenidge Generation

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. operates as an integrated cryptocurrency datacenter and power generation company. The company owns and operates cryptocurrency datacenters in New York and South Carolina. It also owns and operates a 106 MW nameplate natural gas power generation facility. The company was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in Dresden, New York.

