Head to Head Contrast: Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) versus ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB)

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) and ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Dividends

Fifth Third Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.8%. ConnectOne Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Fifth Third Bancorp pays out 39.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. ConnectOne Bancorp pays out 26.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Fifth Third Bancorp has raised its dividend for 12 consecutive years and ConnectOne Bancorp has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Fifth Third Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Fifth Third Bancorp and ConnectOne Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fifth Third Bancorp $9.35 billion 1.77 $2.45 billion $3.52 6.89 ConnectOne Bancorp $300.16 million 2.24 $125.21 million $2.59 6.68

Volatility & Risk

Fifth Third Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than ConnectOne Bancorp. ConnectOne Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fifth Third Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Fifth Third Bancorp has a beta of 1.2, meaning that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ConnectOne Bancorp has a beta of 1.21, meaning that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

78.0% of Fifth Third Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.3% of ConnectOne Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Fifth Third Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.2% of ConnectOne Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Fifth Third Bancorp and ConnectOne Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fifth Third Bancorp 0 5 8 0 2.62 ConnectOne Bancorp 0 0 3 1 3.25

Fifth Third Bancorp currently has a consensus target price of $32.22, indicating a potential upside of 32.75%. ConnectOne Bancorp has a consensus target price of $24.80, indicating a potential upside of 43.35%. Given ConnectOne Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ConnectOne Bancorp is more favorable than Fifth Third Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Fifth Third Bancorp and ConnectOne Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fifth Third Bancorp 22.66% 16.92% 1.26% ConnectOne Bancorp 23.44% 10.09% 1.11%

Summary

Fifth Third Bancorp beats ConnectOne Bancorp on 10 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers. The company's Consumer and Small Banking segment provides a range of deposit and loan products to individuals and small businesses; home equity loans and lines of credit; credit cards; and cash management services. This segment also engages in the residential mortgage that include origination, retention and servicing of residential mortgage loans, sales and securitizations of loans, and hedging activities; indirect lending, including extending loans to consumers through automobile dealers, motorcycle dealers, powersport dealers, recreational vehicle dealers, and marine dealers; and home improvement and solar energy installation loans through contractors and installers. Fifth Third Bancorp's Wealth & Asset Management segment provides various wealth management services for individuals, companies, and not-for-profit organizations. It offers retail brokerage services to individual clients; and broker dealer services to the institutional marketplace. This segment also provides wealth planning, investment management, banking, insurance, and trust and estate services; and advisory services for institutional clients comprising middle market businesses, non-profits, states, and municipalities. Fifth Third Bancorp was founded in 1858 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.

About ConnectOne Bancorp

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and mid-sized businesses, local professionals, and individuals in the New York Metropolitan area and South Florida market. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, and time and savings accounts; credit cards, wire transfers, safe deposit boxes, automated teller services and telephone, and internet and mobile banking. It also provides retirement accounts, consumers and cash management services for business clients, including treasury direct, automated clearing house, remote deposit capture, and digital invoicing. In addition, the company offers consumer and commercial business loans, including lines of credit, commercial and residential mortgages, home equity and bridge loans, and other personal loans; commercial loans secured by collateral, such as business assets comprising accounts receivable, inventory and equipment, and mortgages filed on commercial and residential real estate, as well as cash balances and marketable securities. Further, it provides real estate loans, which includes loans secured by first liens on completed commercial properties, including multi-family properties, to purchase or refinance properties; residential mortgages, such as loans secured by first liens on 1-4 family and condominium; and cooperative residential real estate loans. The company was formerly known as Center Bancorp, Inc. and changed its name to ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. in July 2014. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey.

