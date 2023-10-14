Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) Given New $17.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on HR. Citigroup lowered their target price on Healthcare Realty Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Barclays reduced their target price on Healthcare Realty Trust from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Healthcare Realty Trust from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an outperform rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Healthcare Realty Trust to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Healthcare Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.50.

Healthcare Realty Trust Price Performance

Healthcare Realty Trust Announces Dividend

HR stock opened at $14.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.27 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.28. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $14.15 and a 1 year high of $22.35.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.35%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -269.57%.

Insider Activity

In other Healthcare Realty Trust news, Director John Knox Singleton bought 31,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.11 per share, with a total value of $538,965.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 50,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $865,458.02. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Healthcare Realty Trust

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 3.9% during the second quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.3% during the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 45,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 0.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 74,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.1% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Presima Securities ULC increased its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 0.9% during the second quarter. Presima Securities ULC now owns 64,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of June 30, 2023, the Company was invested in over 700 real estate properties totaling more than 40 million square feet and provided leasing and property management services to over 35 million square feet nationwide.

