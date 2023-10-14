HealthWarehouse.com (OTCMKTS:HEWA) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.16

HealthWarehouse.com, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HEWA – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.16 and traded as low as $0.12. HealthWarehouse.com shares last traded at $0.12, with a volume of 2,000 shares trading hands.

HealthWarehouse.com Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.16. The stock has a market cap of $6.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 0.25.

HealthWarehouse.com (OTCMKTS:HEWA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.33 million during the quarter.

HealthWarehouse.com Company Profile

HealthWarehouse.com, Inc operates an online and mail order pharmacy. The company markets a range of generic, brand name, and pet prescription medicines, as well as over-the-counter (OTC) medications and products. It sells its products in 50 states and the District of Columbia in the United States to focus on the out-of-pocket prescription drug market.

