Henry Boot (LON:BOOT) Hits New 52-Week Low at $188.00

Henry Boot PLC (LON:BOOT – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 188 ($2.30) and last traded at GBX 188 ($2.30), with a volume of 30720 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 189 ($2.31).

Henry Boot Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 201.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 218.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.52, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 2.14. The company has a market capitalization of £254.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,265.00, a P/E/G ratio of -11.97 and a beta of 0.82.

Henry Boot Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 28th were paid a dividend of GBX 2.93 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Henry Boot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4,666.67%.

About Henry Boot

Henry Boot PLC engages in property investment and development, land promotion, and construction activities in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Property Investment and Development, Land Promotion, and Construction. It engages in the housebuilding and associated trading; and land management, development, and trading activities.

