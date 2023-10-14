Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 10th.

Shares of Heron Therapeutics stock opened at $0.72 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.55. Heron Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.72 and a 12 month high of $4.32. The company has a market capitalization of $101.73 million, a PE ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.07.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.12). Heron Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 115.80% and a negative return on equity of 21,127.62%. The firm had revenue of $31.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.75 million. Analysts predict that Heron Therapeutics will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Adam Morgan acquired 2,486,744 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.37 per share, for a total transaction of $3,406,839.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,986,744 shares in the company, valued at $9,571,839.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 6.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRTX. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 5.0% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 48,168 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 2,299 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 27.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,137 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 4,615 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 4.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 140,168 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 5,369 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 18.9% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 34,448 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 5,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 2.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 304,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after buying an additional 5,882 shares during the last quarter. 81.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet patient needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

