Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $14.68

Héroux-Devtek Inc. (TSE:HRX – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$14.68 and traded as high as C$16.26. Héroux-Devtek shares last traded at C$15.95, with a volume of 4,813 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Héroux-Devtek from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Desjardins dropped their price objective on shares of Héroux-Devtek from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$19.00.

Héroux-Devtek Stock Down 2.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.67, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$15.80 and its 200 day moving average price is C$14.70. The firm has a market capitalization of C$528.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.64.

Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.01). Héroux-Devtek had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 2.95%. The business had revenue of C$140.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$143.50 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Héroux-Devtek Inc. will post 0.6850829 EPS for the current year.

Héroux-Devtek Company Profile

Héroux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, finishing, assembling, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company serves commercial and defence sectors of the aerospace market.

