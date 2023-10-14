Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group began coverage on shares of Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $81.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on HXL. Royal Bank of Canada raised Hexcel from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Hexcel from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a hold rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Hexcel from $73.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Hexcel from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $76.00.

Get Hexcel alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on HXL

Hexcel Trading Down 2.1 %

HXL opened at $66.19 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.04, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Hexcel has a one year low of $52.56 and a one year high of $79.08.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Hexcel had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The business had revenue of $454.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Hexcel will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Hexcel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.74%.

Insider Transactions at Hexcel

In related news, insider Gail E. Lehman sold 1,571 shares of Hexcel stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.15, for a total value of $110,205.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,981.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in shares of Hexcel during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in shares of Hexcel during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hexcel by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 412 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Hexcel during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in shares of Hexcel during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

About Hexcel

(Get Free Report)

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.