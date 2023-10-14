Hitachi (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $122.81

Hitachi, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTHIY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $122.81 and traded as low as $122.67. Hitachi shares last traded at $123.05, with a volume of 80,998 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of $56.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $128.78 and its 200-day moving average is $122.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Hitachi (OTCMKTS:HTHIY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $16.92 billion during the quarter. Hitachi had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 13.03%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hitachi, Ltd. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Hitachi, Ltd. provides digital system and services, green energy and mobility, and connective industry solutions in Japan and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Digital Systems & Services, Green Energy & Mobility, Connective Industries, Automotive System, Hitachi Construction Machinery, Hitachi Metals, and Others.

