HMN Financial (NASDAQ:HMNF) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $19.15

HMN Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMNF – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $19.15 and traded as high as $19.99. HMN Financial shares last traded at $18.90, with a volume of 2,940 shares.

HMN Financial Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.15. The stock has a market cap of $84.80 million, a PE ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

HMN Financial (NASDAQ:HMNF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.70 million during the quarter. HMN Financial had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 15.60%.

HMN Financial Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of HMN Financial

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 15th. HMN Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.16%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HMNF. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in HMN Financial by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 319,475 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,818,000 after purchasing an additional 76,995 shares during the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC acquired a new stake in HMN Financial in the second quarter valued at $912,000. Choreo LLC boosted its stake in shares of HMN Financial by 50.3% during the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 131,707 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after acquiring an additional 44,071 shares during the last quarter. EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in shares of HMN Financial during the second quarter valued at $414,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HMN Financial by 54.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,050 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 20,534 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

HMN Financial Company Profile

HMN Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Home Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services. The company offers various deposit accounts, such as savings, interest bearing checking, non-interest bearing checking, money market, and certificate accounts.

