Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 36.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,652 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $307,000. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 131,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,858,000 after purchasing an additional 31,218 shares during the last quarter. Carlsbad Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,406,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC now owns 3,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carson Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $276,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of BIV opened at $72.05 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $70.99 and a 12 month high of $77.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.87.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.