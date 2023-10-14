Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Has $360,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 31.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,887 shares during the quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $236,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $191,000. Rockland Trust Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 21.0% in the second quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 27,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 4,779 shares in the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 119,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,486,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seed Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $506,000.
Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of VMBS stock opened at $43.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.49. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.71 and a fifty-two week high of $47.56.
Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend
About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF
Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).
