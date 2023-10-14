Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Has $428,000 Stock Holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Free Report) by 11.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,382 shares during the quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals were worth $428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ACAD. RTW Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 124.5% in the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 8,242,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $155,131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,571,926 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,110,000. State Street Corp increased its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,593,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $92,909,000 after buying an additional 1,536,756 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,765,000. Finally, Man Group plc increased its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 4,022.0% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 955,688 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,215,000 after buying an additional 932,503 shares in the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 51,563 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total transaction of $1,132,323.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 89,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,957,316.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 51,563 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total transaction of $1,132,323.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 89,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,957,316.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Austin D. Kim sold 16,369 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total value of $359,463.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,019.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,932 shares of company stock valued at $1,833,547 over the last three months. Company insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $23.14 on Friday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a one year low of $13.73 and a one year high of $33.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.54 and a beta of 0.65.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.13. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 27.77% and a negative net margin of 20.11%. The firm had revenue of $165.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.86 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on ACAD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $21.60 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases. It offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

