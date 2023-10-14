Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Has $741,000 Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 975 shares during the quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NEM. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Newmont by 2.2% in the first quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,998 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Newmont by 53.4% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. boosted its position in Newmont by 3.4% in the first quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 7,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. boosted its position in Newmont by 0.7% in the first quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 36,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 1.6% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. 79.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Newmont alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on NEM. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Newmont in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Newmont from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Argus decreased their price objective on Newmont from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Newmont in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays upgraded Newmont from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Newmont has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.82.

Newmont Price Performance

NEM opened at $39.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.80. Newmont Co. has a 12-month low of $34.81 and a 12-month high of $60.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.06, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.40.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.06). Newmont had a positive return on equity of 5.74% and a negative net margin of 6.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. Newmont’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 6th. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently -166.67%.

Insider Activity at Newmont

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total transaction of $463,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,258,364.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total transaction of $200,585.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,580,288.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total value of $463,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,258,364.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,366 shares of company stock worth $1,738,008 in the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Newmont

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.