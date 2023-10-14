Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Has $837,000 Stock Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,565 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,854 shares during the quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KHC. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Kraft Heinz by 98,074.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 52,181,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,852,451,000 after buying an additional 52,128,572 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 1,835.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,527,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,964,000 after purchasing an additional 18,518,584 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 10.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,422,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,955,257,000 after purchasing an additional 7,196,843 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 96.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,312,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,360,000 after purchasing an additional 6,537,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $252,224,000. 75.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 16,453 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total value of $577,006.71. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 206,243 shares in the company, valued at $7,232,942.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

Kraft Heinz stock opened at $31.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.27. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52-week low of $30.68 and a 52-week high of $42.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. HSBC started coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $43.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.60.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

