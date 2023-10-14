Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Has $920,000 Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,282 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 207 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $920,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in American Express by 118,198.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,732,068 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,028,913,000 after purchasing an additional 13,720,460 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in American Express by 87,430.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 12,697,168 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,211,847,000 after purchasing an additional 12,682,662 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter valued at $911,554,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in American Express by 139.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,869,384 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,133,106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,996,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in American Express by 32.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,356,786 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,048,552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551,053 shares during the last quarter. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AXP has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. 58.com reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of American Express from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $197.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com downgraded American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens restated an “underweight” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.33.

American Express Price Performance

Shares of AXP opened at $151.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $111.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $156.99 and a 200-day moving average of $161.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. American Express has a 1 year low of $132.21 and a 1 year high of $182.15.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The payment services company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.08. American Express had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.42%.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Stories

