Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Invests $290,000 in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BND. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 98,780,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,292,960,000 after purchasing an additional 4,272,405 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,417,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,627,783,000 after purchasing an additional 7,045,711 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 49,708,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,613,331,000 after purchasing an additional 6,759,628 shares in the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $421,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,598,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,594,652,000 after purchasing an additional 135,781 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BND opened at $69.45 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $68.49 and a twelve month high of $74.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.08.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1925 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

