Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Invests $489,000 in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,107 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $489,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Insperity by 113.1% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 503 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Insperity by 138.6% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 594 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Insperity in the first quarter worth approximately $96,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insperity in the first quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Insperity in the first quarter worth approximately $124,000. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NSP shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Insperity from $128.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Insperity in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insperity Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NSP stock opened at $98.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. Insperity, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.56 and a fifty-two week high of $131.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $98.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.91.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Insperity had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 180.77%. On average, analysts anticipate that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

Insperity Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Insperity

In other news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 18,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.33, for a total transaction of $1,920,203.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 519,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,593,917.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 18,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.33, for a total transaction of $1,920,203.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 519,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,593,917.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John M. Morphy sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.24, for a total transaction of $147,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,115 shares in the company, valued at $895,457.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. It offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

