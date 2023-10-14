Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Invests $595,000 in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Malibu Boats by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Malibu Boats during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Malibu Boats during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in Malibu Boats by 145.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Malibu Boats by 186.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

MBUU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Malibu Boats from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Malibu Boats from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Malibu Boats in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley reduced their target price on Malibu Boats from $69.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Malibu Boats from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.86.

MBUU opened at $48.91 on Friday. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.57 and a 12-month high of $65.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.58.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.72. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 32.27% and a net margin of 7.53%. The business had revenue of $372.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company provides performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.

