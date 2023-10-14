Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,304 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 96.1% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 353 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 79.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Edwards Lifesciences

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.35, for a total transaction of $611,959.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,623,568.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total value of $2,020,454.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,816.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.35, for a total value of $611,959.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,623,568.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 184,359 shares of company stock valued at $13,817,172. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on EW shares. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $110.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $96.00 target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Thursday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.50.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $70.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.76. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $67.13 and a 12 month high of $94.87.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.43% and a net margin of 24.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

