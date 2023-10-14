Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,408 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 103.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,772 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 136,460.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 205,396,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,698,392,000 after acquiring an additional 205,245,648 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,681,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,730,904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539,997 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 362.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,427,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,418,000 after acquiring an additional 10,520,573 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,477,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,417,395,000 after acquiring an additional 24,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,571,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,035,000 after acquiring an additional 151,148 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB opened at $184.13 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $172.59 and a 1-year high of $210.00. The company has a market capitalization of $41.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $194.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $193.33.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

